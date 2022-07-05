Marsh & McLennan Companies’s IT hiring activity declines 8.0% in June 2022

US-based company Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring declined 8.0% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.53% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 9.8% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 0.19% decline over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.37% in June 2022, and a 6.52% rise over May 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 18.52% in June 2022, and registered growth of 53.85%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 17.59% in June 2022, a 171.43% rise from May 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Marsh & McLennan Companies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 61.11% share, which marked a flat growth over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 23.15%, registering a 38.89% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 12.96% share and a 27.27% rise over May 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.85% and a month-on-month flat growth. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.93%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 58.33% share in June 2022, a 3.28% growth over May 2022. India featured next with a 5.56% share, up 50% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 4.63% share, a decline of 16.67% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.33%, down by 4.55% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.7% share, a growth of 82.35% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.04% share, up 8.33% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.93%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.