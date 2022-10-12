Marsh & McLennan Companies’s IT hiring activity declines 11.5% in September 2022

US-based company Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring declined 11.5% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.91% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 8.57% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 1.11% decline over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 47.19% in September 2022, and a 23.53% rise over August 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 21.35% in September 2022, and registered growth of 35.71%. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 14.61% in September 2022, a 43.48% drop from August 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Marsh & McLennan Companies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 71.91% share, which marked a 1.59% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 22.47%, registering an 11.11% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.62% share and a 16.67% drop over August 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 66.29% share in September 2022, a 9.26% growth over August 2022. Singapore featured next with a 6.74% share, up 200% over the previous month. India recorded a 4.49% share, a decline of 55.56% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.04%, up by 9.62% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.72% share, a decline of 15.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.11% share, up 12.5% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.12%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.