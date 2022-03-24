Life Insurance industry deals total $3.4bn globally in February 2022

Total life insurance industry deals worth $3.4bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $2.6bn acquisition of Sul America being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 41.2% over the previous month of $2.38bn and a rise of 21.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.76bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 9.68% with 28 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 31 deals.
In value terms, South and Central America led the activity with deals worth $2.6bn in February 2022.
life insurance industry deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 98.4% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $3.31bn, against the overall value of $3.4bn recorded for the month.
The top five life insurance industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Rede D’Or Sao Luiz $2.6bn acquisition deal with Sul America
2) The $286.88m acquisition of ABN Amro Levensverzekering by Delta Lloyd ABN AMRO Verzekeringen Holding
3) Allianz $226.38m acquisition deal for 72% stake in European Reliance General Insurance Co
4) The $170.53m private equity of SanteVet by Columna Capital
5) Elad Gil,Fidji Simo,General Catalyst Partners,Lightspeed Management Company,Sam Hodges and Spike Lipkin $22m venture financing deal with Nirvana Tech