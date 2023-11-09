The insurance industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by digitalization, personalization, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity in insurance documentation and data analytics, predictive risk assessment, fraud detection, and smart policy management. In the last three years alone, there have been over 17,000 patents filed and granted in the insurance industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in insurance: vehicle repair estimation. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 70,000 patents to analyze innovation intensity for the insurance industry, there are 20+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Vehicle repair estimation is a key innovation area in insurance

Vehicle repair estimation refers to the process of predicting the cost of repair for a damaged vehicle. The estimation can be done either manually or using software programs that employ image processing, machine learning, and other data analysis techniques to identify external and internal damage to different parts of the vehicle and calculate the repair cost based on a parts database. Vehicle repair estimation helps insurance companies estimate the cost of repair accurately and quickly.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 120+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established insurance companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of vehicle repair estimation.

Key players in vehicle repair estimation – a disruptive innovation in the insurance industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to vehicle repair estimation

Cox Enterprises is one of the leading patent filers in vehicle repair estimation. Cox Automotive, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, provides car sales, exchange, marketing, and service solutions to maximize the value for dealers, manufacturers, and car shoppers. Autotrader, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com, Dealertrack, Kelley Blue Book, Manheim, NextGear Capital, VinSolutions, vAuto, and Xtime are some of the leading brands owned by the company.

Some other key patent filers in the vehicle repair estimation space include IBM, Expanse Bioinformatics, and Tractable.

In terms of application diversity, Cox Enterprises held the top position, while Flex and Terumo stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Expanse Bioinformatics leads the pack, followed by Tractable and Flex.

