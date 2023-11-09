Share

The insurance industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by digitalization, personalization, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity in insurance documentation and data analytics, predictive risk assessment, fraud detection, and smart policy management. In the last three years alone, there have been over 17,000 patents filed and granted in the insurance industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Internet of Things in insurance: dynamic risk assessment. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 70,000 patents to analyze innovation intensity for the insurance industry, there are 20+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Dynamic risk assessment is a key innovation area in Internet of Things

Dynamic risk assessment is the process of continuously evaluating and analyzing risks in real-time or near real-time, considering changing conditions, data, and variables. It involves the use of advanced algorithms, AI, and machine learning techniques to dynamically assess risks that affect insurance policies and make informed decisions to mitigate or manage them.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 430+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established insurance companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of dynamic risk assessment.

Key players in dynamic risk assessment – a disruptive innovation in the insurance industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.  

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’. 

Patent volumes related to dynamic risk assessment

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance 378 Unlock Company Profile
Alibaba Group 159 Unlock Company Profile
Ping An Insurance (Group) 112 Unlock Company Profile
Cox Enterprises 92 Unlock Company Profile
INRIX 88 Unlock Company Profile
The Allstate 82 Unlock Company Profile
Clearlake Capital Group 76 Unlock Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group 62 Unlock Company Profile
USAA 60 Unlock Company Profile
International Business Machines 54 Unlock Company Profile
Sony Group 52 Unlock Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank 48 Unlock Company Profile
Advanced New Technologies 47 Unlock Company Profile
Swiss Re Asia Pacific 40 Unlock Company Profile
Discovery 39 Unlock Company Profile
Black Hills IP 29 Unlock Company Profile
Toyota Motor 28 Unlock Company Profile
Hitachi 28 Unlock Company Profile
EagleView Technologies 26 Unlock Company Profile
MS&AD Insurance Group 26 Unlock Company Profile
Swiss Re 24 Unlock Company Profile
Flex 24 Unlock Company Profile
Sonos 21 Unlock Company Profile
LG 21 Unlock Company Profile
Aon 21 Unlock Company Profile
Hyundai Motor 21 Unlock Company Profile
CoreLogic 21 Unlock Company Profile
Leeo 20 Unlock Company Profile
Accenture 20 Unlock Company Profile
Uber Technologies 20 Unlock Company Profile
Samsung Life Insurance 20 Unlock Company Profile
Yembo 19 Unlock Company Profile
Viavi Solutions 18 Unlock Company Profile
SoftBank Group 18 Unlock Company Profile
Didi Global 18 Unlock Company Profile
RELX 17 Unlock Company Profile
Taikang Insurance Group 15 Unlock Company Profile
Panasonic 15 Unlock Company Profile
Booking 15 Unlock Company Profile
Qomplx 15 Unlock Company Profile
Alphabet 14 Unlock Company Profile
China Investment 14 Unlock Company Profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 14 Unlock Company Profile
General Motors 14 Unlock Company Profile
VeriFone 14 Unlock Company Profile
Verisk Analytics 13 Unlock Company Profile
Samsung Group 13 Unlock Company Profile
Kia 13 Unlock Company Profile
Ford Motor 13 Unlock Company Profile
Toshiba 12 Unlock Company Profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance is one of the leading patent filers in dynamic risk assessment. Some of the patents filed by the company are related to methods and systems of automatically determining driving pattens and identifying and assessing vehicle risks by analyzing the real-time vehicle environment information and telematics data with the use of machine learning algorithms. Alibaba Group, Ping An Insurance (Group), and Cox Enterprises are some of the other leading patent filers in the dynamic risk assessment space.

In terms of application diversity, Cox Enterprises held the top position, while Flex and INRIX stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Toronto-Dominion Bank leads the pack, followed by INRIX and Clearlake Capital.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the insurance industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things in Insurance.

