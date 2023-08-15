Credit: VideoFlow / Shutterstock.com.

Following the US and China was Japan, South Korea and Taiwan for insurance patents.

Over the three year period, the US submitted 4,980 insurance patents with the peak being in the quarter that ended January 2023, which saw 465 patents.

However, in the same time period, China recorded 4,824 insurance parents with the largest number being handed in during the quarter ending July 2022 with 478 patents.

Asia Pacific dominates the top ten countries for insurance patents over the last three years with Australia and Singapore also making top rankings.

Canada, the UK and Germany complete the top ten.

Source: GlobalData

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.