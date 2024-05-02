Note: UK SMEs were asked to rank in order of importance up to five options they felt were important to provide to employees. SMEs were given the choice to leave unranked all options they did not believe to be important. Source: GlobalData’s 2023 UK SME Insurance Survey.

The prevalence of well-being apps or platforms as employee benefits is increasing in the UK, with a third of SMEs currently providing them to support employee well-being, according to GlobalData. This shift underscores the growing emphasis on well-being among employers, highlighting the heightened awareness of and need for support in this domain.

According to GlobalData’s 2022–2023 UK SME Insurance Surveys, 36.9% of SMEs offered well-being apps or platforms to their employees in 2023, a rise from 34.1% in 2022. This trend indicates a commendable progression toward prioritising mental health and well-being in the workplace, an area that has been exacerbated by the awareness of mental health brought about by the pandemic. GlobalData’s survey also notes an increase in SMEs that consider mental health a top priority, increasing from 21.6% in 2022 to 23.9% in 2023. This underscores the importance of employer-provided support, as it can enhance employee satisfaction, and productivity, as a result of improved overall well-being.

Data from Aviva further demonstrates the value of well-being apps in the workplace, revealing a 146% increase in employee registrations for its Aviva DigiCare+ and DigiCare+ Workplace apps in 2023, indicating strong demand for the services. Additionally, GlobalData’s 2023 UK Insurance Consumer Survey indicates robust utilisation of remote GP consultations, with 35% of private medical insurance holders using this service in 2023. Aviva reported that its apps facilitated over 15,600 GP appointments in 2023, further evidencing the service’s demand. Remote GP consultations play a role in delivering preventative care and potentially reducing claims costs for insurers.

In 2023, Aviva’s apps enabled more than 51,000 health checks, identifying concerning health issues such as elevated cholesterol levels and abnormal liver markers. Furthermore, over 10,700 individuals sought mental health consultations for conditions such as anxiety, depression, and stress, underscoring the persistent need for mental health support. The strategic use of well-being applications can be instrumental in assisting consumers and employees in effectively managing their health and well-being. Insurers should make it a priority to offer well-being apps or platforms to enhance mental health and overall well-being for employees. By supporting employers in providing employees with access to resources, insurers can help employers improve engagement, productivity, and satisfaction while potentially lowering their own claims costs through preventative care initiatives. Adopting mental health and well-being programs is beneficial not only for consumers but also for employers aiming to cultivate a supportive and healthy work environment.