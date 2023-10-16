Repair costs are a significant challenge for insurers during the transition to EVs. Credit: Scharfsinn via Shutterstock.

John Lewis has temporarily stopped offering insurance to electric vehicle (EV) drivers due to concerns over the cost of repairs. Meanwhile, GlobalData surveying finds that the cost of repairs is the biggest challenge insurers are facing in the move to EVs.

As per a GlobalData poll run on Verdict Media sites in Q2 2023, 39.4% of insurance industry insiders believe the cost of repairs is the biggest challenge for insurers in the move to EVs. Respondents also cited underwriting different risks (25.5%), the unreliability of new EV manufacturers (19.1%), and the nascency of repair networks (8.5%) as key challenges for insurers in the move to EVs.

What is the biggest challenges for insurers in the move to EVs? 2023

Against this backdrop, John Lewis has announced the cost of repairs as a primary reason why it has paused offering insurance to EV owners. John Lewis has stated that the pause is temporary while risks and costs are analysed by its underwriter, Covea.

Repair costs are a significant challenge for insurers during the transition to EVs. EVs feature complex technology, making repairs more expensive compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Additionally, the limited availability of specialized repair shops and technicians can increase expenses, leading to the need for insurers to cover transportation costs to qualified repair centres. Additionally, battery replacements—one of the costliest repair jobs for EVs—can be influenced by factors such as supply chain disruptions and technological advancements, making cost estimation challenging.

However, as supply chains for EVs mature, repair costs are likely to decrease. Economies of scale will make manufacturing EV components more cost-effective, leading to cheaper replacement parts. Increased competition will foster innovation and reduce repair expenses. Standardisation will simplify repair procedures, and improved infrastructure will streamline the repair process, reducing logistical challenges and costs for insurers. These developments will ultimately make it more cost-effective for insurers to provide coverage for EV owners as the market evolves.

Overall, insurers can overcome these challenges by adapting their policies and practices. This includes staying up to date on EV technology, collaborating with specialised repair facilities, and developing partnerships with EV manufacturers. Additionally, insurers should consider offering tailored coverage options that account for the unique risks and repair needs of EVs, while continually monitoring and adjusting their policies as the EV market matures. By taking these steps, insurers can better manage repair costs and provide comprehensive coverage for EV owners.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download