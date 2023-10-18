The proportion of SMEs buying cyber insurance after being the target of a cyberattack rose by 1pp to 12.6% in 2023. Image: ra2 studio via Shutterstock.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK are increasingly concerned about cybercrime. According to GlobalData’s 2023 UK SME Insurance Survey, the proportion of SMEs that are worried about cybercrime rose 3.7 percentage points (pp) to 54.4% compared to 2022. Numerous variables—including heightened tensions in the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the ongoing popularity of remote work, and high-profile cyberattacks—are to blame for this increased concern. With the goal of addressing these issues and responding to rising demand, cyber insurance provider Onda has entered the market.

According to GlobalData’s 2023 UK SME Insurance Survey, the greatest trigger behind the purchase of cyber insurance is increased remote working (25.4%). The proportion of SMEs buying cyber insurance after being the target of a cyberattack rose by 1pp to 12.6% in 2023. Additionally, there was a 2.1pp rise in SMEs seeking cyber insurance protection due to the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Furthermore, 34.3% of SMEs reported seeing an increase in cyber risks in 2023 as a result of the continuing evolution of cyber threats. These findings highlight the urgent need for cyber insurance solutions.

What was your trigger for planning cyber cover? 2022-2023

Source: GlobalData’s 2022-2023 UK SME Insurance Surveys.

Against this backdrop, Onda stands out for its streamlined onboarding process. This not only speeds up the process of getting coverage in place but also makes it easier for brokers and SME clients to receive a quote, which can involve a long process. With features such as free automated risk monitoring, ongoing risk alerts, and a 24/7 response line, Onda aims to offer a comprehensive solution to protect SMEs. These features guarantee prompt support in times of need and should improve cyber hygiene. Onda’s product provides cover for the costs of a required response, costs incurred by the company (such as business interruption), and finally the liability of paying others affected by a data breach. Onda’s entry into the cyber insurance market serves the group of UK SMEs that have to deal with the evolving threat of cybercrime. Insurance companies need to be flexible and react to the shifting environment in a world where cyber threats are always expanding and becoming more sophisticated.

In the 12 months to October 2023, 53% of businesses suffered at least one cyberattack according to the Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report 2023. This was a 5pp increase compared to the previous 12-month period, highlighting the growing threat posed to the sector. Insurers should look to incorporate cyber hygiene services and protection for their clients against the growing threat of cybercrime.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download