Cyber Concierge can be offered by regional brokers without a special licence. Credit: Zurich American Insurance Company.

Zurich North America has rolled out a new cyber insurance solution for businesses operating in the middle market sector.

The new Zurich Cyber Insurance Policy Concierge Suite (Cyber Concierge) comprises cyber insurance coverage as well as loss-prevention and resilience services, including a breach coach and a round-the-clock cybersecurity hotline.

Leveraging Cyber Concierge, businesses can settle first-party cyber events and third-party claims.

The solution is delivered as a complement to various property or casualty coverages offered by Zurich.

It complies with insurance regulations for ‘admitted’ status in 46 US states, thereby enabling regional brokers to offer the solution to their clients without a special licence, the company said.

The policy features both pre- and post-event cyber services from vendors who have collaborations with Zurich.

It includes multiple resources such as triage in case network security is exposed or under attack, incident-response teams to find attackers and curb the impact, and help restoration and recovery of critical operations, among others.

Zurich North America Professional Liability and Cyber head Michelle Chia said: “Many middle market companies have been caught in a cyber resource gap.

“They do not have the extensive cybersecurity teams and tools that larger corporations do, and yet face equally serious cyber risks. We designed Zurich Cyber Concierge to be a turnkey solution that provides cost-effective protection and high-quality services.

“The goal is to help simplify and enhance cyber resilience for the middle market segment, which is a growing and vital driver of the economy.”