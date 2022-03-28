Ukraine Conflict: Zurich Insurance removes letter ‘Z’ from logo

Understand the impact of the Ukraine conflict from a cross-sector perspective with the Global Data Executive Briefing: Ukraine Conflict

Zurich Insurance has removed the letter ‘Z’ from its logo from social media platforms as the letter has become a symbol of support to Russia’s war on Ukraine, The Telegraph reported citing the insurer.

Zurich Insurance’s logo is a large white ‘Z’ on a blue background and the insurer is removing it from places where it could be “misinterpreted”.

“We are temporarily removing the use of the letter ‘Z’ from social channels where it appears in isolation and could be misinterpreted,” the Swiss insurance group was quoted by the publication as saying.

Related

The group may have to take more steps as its branding becomes associated with support of Russian actions, it noted.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will take further actions if and when required. The Zurich brand has been around for 150 years. It is a trusted brand and we have proven our ability to change and respond to challenges over time.”

At the beginning of the war, the letter ‘Z’ was used only by a few to express support for the Russian soldiers.

However, it has now become mainstream and is seen on Russian army vehicles, cars, buildings, roads and clothing to support Moscow.

Earlier this month, the insurer joined its peers such as Allianz and Swiss Re in pausing new operations in Russia and stopping the renewal of existing ones.