The appointment of Hilary Bates as Zurich UK’s chief compliance officer is subject to receipt of regulatory and visa approval. Credit: Michael Derrer Fuchs / Shutterstock.com.

Zurich Insurance Group has named Hilary Bates as the new chief compliance officer of its UK business.

The appointment is subject to receipt of regulatory and visa approval, the company noted.

Bates was earlier based in Australia, where she held the role of chief operating officer for Australia and New Zealand at Zurich Financial Services.

With work experience in Australia and the US, Hilary possesses substantial governance and controls expertise, together with capabilities in delivering for clients from various markets in mature regulatory settings, the company said.

Commenting on the appointment, Hilary said: “I am delighted to be joining the UK business as Chief Compliance Officer.

“The UK compliance function is highly experienced and well-versed in supporting and challenging the business to manage its compliance risks.

“I am looking forward to joining the team, ensuring our compliance function delivers value in all we do, and working with my colleagues to deliver on our promise to our customers.”

In August 2023, Zurich Australian Insurance announced plans to acquire OnePath General Insurance’s insurance business.

The companies plan to submit a joint application to the Federal Court of Australia seeking confirmation of a scheme under Division 3A, Part III of the Insurance Act 1973 (Cth) to proceed with the transfer of insurance business.

On receipt of court approval, all the assets and liabilities of OnePath General will be transferred to Zurich Australia.