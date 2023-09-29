ZestyAI will use FORTIFIED data to improve its predictive models for underwriting. Credit: ZestyAI/CNW Group.

ZestyAI has teamed up with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) to enhance its AI-powered predictive property and climate risk platform, Z-PROPERTY.

ZestyAI has integrated IBHS’ FORTIFIED construction standard into Z-PROPERTY.

FORTIFIED is a voluntary building construction standard aimed at strengthening homes against severe weather such as high winds, hurricanes and tornadoes.

The integration will enable insurers to identify homes built to the highest standards of resiliency, ZestyAI said.

Z-PROPERTY uses machine learning and computer vision to obtain insights from a wide range of data sources including aerial and satellite imagery.

The platform currently supports more than 150 million residential and commercial properties.

Following the integration, Z-PROPERTY users can now access the FORTIFIED designation information, including designation levels of FORTIFIED Roof, FORTIFIED Home–Silver or FORTIFIED Home–Gold.

This information will help underwriters as well as insurers comply with the mandatory discounts, as some states need mitigation measures under the FORTIFIED Home programme.

Furthermore, ZestyAI will use FORTIFIED data to improve its predictive models for underwriting and rating Severe Convective Storm risk, including Z-HAIL and Z-WIND.

ZestyAI founder and CEO Attila Toth said: “Severe weather and catastrophic events are on the rise, and it is crucial for insurance carriers to be able to accurately assess risk and identify homes built to the highest standards of resiliency.

“Our collaboration with IBHS and integration of FORTIFIED into Z-PROPERTY gives insurers the necessary tools to reduce losses and continue providing access to high-quality insurance coverage.”

IBHS CEO Roy Wright said: “FORTIFIED has already helped more than 50,000 families in 26 states better protect their homes from severe weather.

“Strengthening homes and communities with [the] FORTIFIED programme can help reduce the devastating losses caused by Mother Nature.”