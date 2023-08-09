In the new role, Travis MacMillian will work on creating improved awareness of the offerings and services of the company. Credit: Jirsak / Shutterstock.com.

Xceedance, a provider of technology and data services to drive efficiencies for insurance companies, has appointed Travis MacMillian as its president for the Americas region.

In the new role, MacMillian will work on creating improved awareness of the offerings and services of the company.

Prior to his appointment to the strategic leadership role, MacMillian served in the executive leadership position at Xceedance for six years.

The new role will broaden his prior duties as the company’s executive vice-president and chief business officer, the company said.

He has over 30 years of experience in the insurance sector in North America.

Xceedance chairman and CEO Arun Balakrishnan said: “Travis is a proven insurance leader and he brings the exact skills and perspectives needed to this new leadership position.

“We have significant growth plans in North America and expansion goals across the globe, and under Travis’ leadership I am incredibly excited to see where we go next.”

MacMillian said: “I am focused on becoming the face of the Americas for the company, hitting the ground running to bring the next chapter of Xceedance to the insurance industry across established and emerging insurance markets in North and South America.

“We are uniquely positioned with our focus on people, process, and technology and we continue to support the needs of insurers, reinsurers, agents, brokers, program administrators, and mutual carriers across the insurance lifecycle.

The latest development comes after Xceedance named Amit Tiwari as its president for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.