Insurance broker and risk adviser WTW has launched a new excess layer D&O insurance solution.
Called A-Star, the new solution offers access to up to $80m in additional capacity for D&O liability insurance.
UK-based WTW said A-Star provides crucial cover in addition to the primary D&O insurance.
It offers directors, officers and insured persons peace of mind with its expanded coverage and increased capacity, the insurance broker added.
A-Star protects against obligations for which the insured’s business is not liable, whether as a result of legal constraints, bankruptcy or refusal to provide indemnity.
WTW GB FINEX head Marcus Porter-Wight said: “A-Star’s unique structure harnesses the benefits of both Lloyd’s and company market capacity, offering dynamic solutions tailored to our clients’ needs. It provides our clients with dedicated coverage that shields their directors and officers from uncertainties.
WTW FINEX GB head of D&O Eve Richards said: “A-Star directly responds to our clients’ evolving needs, underscoring our unwavering commitment to their success in a dynamic business landscape.”
Last week, WTW launched an Asia Pacific Climate Risk Centre (ACRC) in Singapore to enhance its climate risk capabilities.
Backed by WTW’s risk management and risk financing expertise, the ACRC aims to support businesses, financial institutions, insurance companies and governments in understanding, quantifying and building resilience against risks posed by climate change.