US-based insurance brokerage World Insurance Associates (World) has acquired New Jersey-based JBL Trinity Group for an undisclosed amount.
Established in 1997, JBL Trinity offers a range of insurance products including auto, home and business insurance.
It is focused on maritime and New York City construction insurance and offers a roller-skating programme, which is available nationally.
Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla and Sica Fletcher provided legal counsel for World, while Betancourt, Greco & Evans and the Manhattan Group advised JBL Trinity on the transaction.
World CEO and co-founder Rich Eknoian said:”I would like to welcome JBL to the World family. I know Joseph DiMattina and has team will be a great addition to our organisation.”
JBL Trinity CEO Joseph DiMattina said: “It has always been our belief that our clients are our partners and must be treated with honesty and respect. Honor, trust, integrity and ingenuity are the core principles which guide us in our daily pursuit of providing exceptional service to our client partners. I am looking forward to joining World, a company that shares these values.”
Based in Iselin, New Jersey, World provides a wide range of insurance products and services including personal and commercial insurance, employee benefits, retirement planning and human capital management solutions.
The latest deal continues World’s recent acquisition spree, which saw the insurance broker acquire TW Group, Foy Insurance Group, Calhoun Agency and AVI Insurance Group.
World acquired TW Group and Foy Insurance Group in January this year.
Founded in 1946, TW Group specialises in business, personal, life and health insurance.
Meanwhile, Foy further strengthened World’s presence in the insurance market, offering specialised programmes like equine and sports insurance.
Calhoun Agency, which caters to individuals and businesses, and AVI Insurance, which offers insurance for hotels and motels, were acquired in December 2023.