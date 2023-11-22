Wipro intends to utilise Nvidia’s AI Enterprise software to support the development of AI for its several healthcare offerings. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.com.

Indian IT major Wipro has teamed up with NVIDIA to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology across the healthcare insurance industry.

As a part of this collaboration, Wipro will utilise Nvidia’s AI Enterprise software to support the development of AI for its several healthcare offerings.

Wipro’s existing portfolio of healthcare solutions includes Medicare, Affordable Care Act (ACA), and Medicaid.

Once developed, the AI technology will help boost overall enrolment, improve member experience and support claims adjudication.

This will ensure that healthcare organisations are able to achieve faster and easier consumption of Nvidia AI Enterprise-powered large language models (LLMs) to boost productivity and operational capabilities.

The partnership will also use the Nvidia AI platform for generative, speech, and translation AI.

It includes Nvidia AI foundation models to develop and customise generative AI models for different purposes in Nvidia AI Enterprise software, for instance, Nvidia NeMo and Riva, and the Nvidia DGX platform.

All of these Nvidia technologies, when integrated with Wipro’s Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA), will allow Wipro to co-develop and deploy custom models for speech and translation AI.

Wipro Enterprise Futuring president and managing partner Nagendra Bandaru said: “This collaboration will allow us to deliver AI-enabled innovation for the healthcare industry at scale and drive healthcare solutions with advanced computing capabilities.

“We are looking forward to building healthcare-specific solutions for a new era of AI-led innovation and business transformation.”

Wipro said it has already used the Nvidia AI platform for developing some AI-first enterprise offerings for the healthcare industry, including a billing and enrolment solution in the Medicare and ACA segments.

The Indian IT company plans to continue developing Nvidia-powered solutions to automate the software development lifecycle and expedite its digital transformation efforts.

Nvidia Enterprise Computing vice-president Manuvir Das said: “Companies are eager to integrate multilingual, voice-enabled generative AI into business applications that are powered by the highest-performing, most energy-efficient solutions available.

“The Nvidia AI platform supports Wipro’s ongoing commitment to provide its clients with the most advanced, secure, and reliable AI technology and services.”