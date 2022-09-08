Westland Insurance buys Canada’s Front Row Insurance Brokers

Front Row will continue to operate with its own name, logo, industry website. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Independent insurance broker Westland Insurance has expanded its commercial practice and entering market with the acquisition of Front Row Insurance Brokers in Canada.

The acquisition of film and entertainment insurance broker adds another key vertical for Westland under its Corporate Advisory & Specialty practice.

Front Row Insurance Brokers is engaged in offering fast insurance and risk management solutions to the entertainment industry, including film production, theatre, music, live performance, and commercial photographers.

Furthermore, Westland expects the transaction to position it as a ‘market leader’ in addressing the needs of film and entertainment industry in Canada, the US and internationally.

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Westland Insurance president and COO Jamie Lyons said: “Front Row is an incredible complement and accelerator to Westland’s Commercial strategy.

“They have deep expertise as a market-leading entertainment insurance broker and have incredibly strong brand equity in Canada and the United States. They are entrepreneurs and innovators in an industry that is going through tremendous growth and change.”

With eight offices across North America, Front Row will continue to operate with its own name, logo, industry website. It will also retain its staff.

Front Row president and CEO David Hamilton said: “Westland’s vision to expand their specialty practice to include entertainment, arts and culture was immediately attractive to us.

“Our 55 team members are elated to join the Westland crew. Westland’s size and strong insurance company partnerships mean we can pitch our popular client-first service model to more storytellers, in new territories.”

The acquisition forms part of Westland’s efforts to invest in and grow its business organically.