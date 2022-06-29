Wejo partners with Ford to offer connected vehicle data to insurers

UK-based mobility data company Wejo Group has partnered with Ford Motor Company in Europe to offer personalised connected vehicle data to insurance providers.

The collaboration will provide Wejo with access to connected vehicle data from Ford vehicles across Europe.

Using the data, insurance providers will be able to develop end-to-end insurance solutions.

According to a company statement, the data and insights will help the insurers to enhance their understanding of driver behaviour and reduce fraud.

Wejo Group founder and CEO Richard Barlow said: “Providing actionable data insights to insurance providers is another example of how Wejo is expanding into additional markets and demonstrating new use cases for OEMs and insurance companies to monetize connected vehicle data for good.

“We will continue to work with partners like Ford and other vehicle OEMs to look beyond insurance to identify all the use cases for connected vehicle data.”

Under the collaboration, Wejo will use Ford’s end-to-end data consent system to secure permission from the customers to access information on vehicle including location, speed and mileage.

Wejo will ask Ford to release the data for scrutiny and insight, which will eventually be used by the insurer to formulate personalised end-to-end car insurance policies.

Ford Europe Third Party Enablement manager Graeme Stevens said: “At Ford we believe in the power of harnessing connected vehicle data.

“Through the insights our vehicles and customers can provide us, with full consent, we are able to better understand driving behaviours and ultimately make the insurance experience a much more tailored and cost-effective experience for our customers.”