Voya Protect is powered by insurance technology company Ansel Health. Credit: Suphaksorn Thongwongboot/Shutterstock.

Voya Financial has introduced a new supplemental health insurance solution called Voya Protect to provide coverage for a wide range of medical conditions.

The offering, powered by insurance technology company Ansel Health, aims to simplify the claims process for employees and administration for employers.

Voya Protect pays out for more than 13,000 conditions that are classified by the ICD-10 diagnostic codes.

The coverage spans three categories: moderate, severe and catastrophic, offering protection for conditions ranging from fractures to life-threatening events such as strokes or heart attacks.

Voya noted that the plan has no pre-existing condition limitations or exclusions and does not require medical underwriting.

The claims process for Voya Protect is designed to be straightforward. Employees can file a claim online or through a dedicated app.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Once approved, benefit payments are typically issued within 72 hours, the insurer added.

These payments, whose amounts are determined by the employer within approved plan ranges, can be used for any financial need including household bills or medical expenses such as co-pays and deductibles.

For employers, Voya Protect is said to offer a streamlined administration experience with self-administered billing and a single certificate for employee distribution.

Voya’s system can also automatically process claims through integration with medical claims data, potentially capturing claims that employees might miss.

Additionally, Voya Protect is designed to be compatible with health savings accounts.

Employers have the option to add extra benefits to their base plan, including coverage for mental health conditions such as anxiety, bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder, addressing a critical aspect of employee well-being.

Voya Financial health solutions product vice-president Nate Black said: “As we continue to invest and enhance our solutions at Voya, we are excited to introduce Voya Protect to our comprehensive portfolio offering, providing individuals the option of one comprehensive solution to pay benefits for more than 13,000 covered conditions and through a more simplified claims experience.”

Ansel Health vice-president of sales Kim Heald said: “We are excited to be working together with Voya to help make health hardships less of a financial burden for Americans today by offering benefits that help minimise the financial impact that can come with out-of-pocket medical costs.”

Last year, Voya acquired Benefitfocus for $570m to bolster its cloud-based benefits administration capabilities for brokers and consulting companies in the health and benefits industry.