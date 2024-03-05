The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud estimates that fraud costs businesses and consumers around $308.6bn annually. Credit: Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock.

Data analytics provider Verisk has entered alliances with insurtech companies FRISS and Globlue Technologies to enhance fraud detection capabilities within the insurance sector.

As part of the tie-ups, both FRISS and Globlue Technologies will integrate with Verisk’s ClaimSearch platform.

ClaimSearch is a property and casualty (P&C) claims database in the US, with more than 1.7 billion claims.

It offers P&C carriers access to claims data and advanced fraud detection investigative analysis tools.

The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud estimates that fraud costs businesses and consumers around $308.6bn annually.

The ClaimSearch Partnership is designed to allow insurance technology providers to integrate with the ClaimSearch platform.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

With the integration, insurers can choose the technology solutions that best meet their specific business requirements.

It supports advanced fraud analysis and detection by providing more sophisticated scoring and triaging methods that aid in more informed decision-making.

The integration is also said to streamline the fraud detection process, saving time and lowering operational costs by eliminating manual efforts.

Verisk vice-president and general manager of anti-fraud analytics Shane Riedman said: “By integrating with FRISS and Globlue Technologies, we are not just expanding the ecosystem – we are also setting new benchmarks in the fight against fraud.

“ClaimSearch serves as the foundation for insurance fraud detection and prevention. This collaboration equips our clients and partners with unparalleled insights and tools, expanding the industry’s ability to stop fraudulent claims.”

FRISS CEO and co-founder Jeroen Morrenhof said: “This will enable mutual Verisk and FRISS customers to detect fraud with much higher accuracy and predictability.”

Globlue Technologies president and CEO Adrian Silva added: “Through this integration, mutual customers will leverage ARKHOS Analytics’ enhanced identity resolution, which provides advanced intelligence and analytics capabilities.

“This brings carriers’ investigative data, third-party data and Verisk data together in a single dashboard, allowing analysts to perform advanced analysis in real time, accelerating the data-to-decision process, as it relates to fraud detection.”

Last month, Verisk, alongside BGF, made an undisclosed investment in cyber risk management solutions provider KYND.

In November 2023, Verisk launched a solution aimed at helping insurers evaluate their underwriting models for potential unfair pricing discrimination against protected classes.