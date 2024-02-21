Venture Insurance Programs, an insurance programme manager for private clubs, has partnered with Vortex Weather Insurance to provide weather insurance for the private club industry.
Established in 2008, Vortex is a data-driven weather risk insurtech company with a portfolio of parametric weather index insurance products, which now includes supplemental hurricane insurance.
This marks Vortex’s first collaboration with an insurance intermediary.
Vortex also offers tailored weather insurance products for outdoor events such as motorsports, parades, youth sports and professional golf tournaments.
Meanwhile, Venture, known for its specialised coverage for private clubs such as golf, country, tennis, fitness and social clubs, is dedicated to delivering customised insurance solutions to agents and brokers with all-lines insurance and risk management services.
The latest collaboration between Vortex and Venture will enhance protection against weather-related risks for private clubs, with an emphasis on parametric rain and supplemental hurricane insurance.
It allows Venture to equip agents and brokers with comprehensive insurance and risk management services for their clients, ensuring events and outdoor activities are financially protected from unpredictable weather.
Additionally, the alliance addresses a significant cause of loss for outdoor events, providing clubs with access to extensive coverage options.
It will allow clubs to access a range of coverages including rain and supplemental hurricane offerings to safeguard their outdoor events against potential financial losses.
Vortex’s claims process is said to typically resolve claims within two weeks.
Vortex Weather Insurance Golf national sales director Eric Anderson said: “This marks our first MGA [managing general agent] partnership, and we are excited that it is with a market leader in Venture Insurance Programs as we expand our expertise in weather risk management to the private club sector.
“Together, we aim to empower private clubs with the tools they need to navigate and mitigate the impact of adverse weather conditions on their events and operations.”