Digital health startup Venteur has partnered with TRUE Network of Advisors to provide customised health insurance options for employers across the US.
TRUE Network of Advisors is a consortium of privately owned employee benefits agencies in the US that interact and share tools and resources to compete with large agencies.
Venteur will be able to offer TRUE Network members access to specialised health benefit solutions to help them guide companies through the process of selecting the best employee benefit options.
The partnership will also enable Venteur to create a health insurance system of the future and help address the health insurance affordability dilemma in the US.
Venteur’s platform helps employers significantly reduce their health insurance costs while bolstering the benefits experience for employees.
Deploying Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) plans, Venteur will allow employees to take charge of their healthcare decisions.
With pre-tax dollars from employers, employees can use a digital wallet on Venteur’s platform to purchase coverage. This process is aided by artificial intelligence (AI) tools that offer tailored plan recommendations.
Furthermore, the tools draw on three decades of medical claims data to guide employees to the most suitable health plans.
Venteur serves a diverse range of companies, from large corporations to small businesses, offering an assistant-style ICHRA experience.
The latest enrolment data suggests that the ICHRA model could aid in saving thousands of employers, with a combined workforce of 20 million employees, approximately $250 per employee each month while offering better health insurance coverage.
Venteur CEO and co-founder Stacy Edgar said: “Becoming a strategic partner with the TRUE Network will give employers nationwide the immediate access and guidance to implement our platform through a benefits adviser they already trust.
“It’s very motivating to start the year off with such an impactful partnership, especially as healthcare and health insurance costs continue to rise.
“Venteur stands ready to play our part in countering this concern by offering employers affordable options to provide great coverage for their employees.”