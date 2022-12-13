USI Insurance buys US-based Ritman & Associates

Ritman’s operations will be combined with USI's programme business division USI Affinity. Credit: Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

US-based insurance brokerage and consulting firm USI Insurance Services (USI) has acquired Indiana-based Ritman & Associates , for an undisclosed sum.

Ritman, which was established in 1989, is engaged in the delivery of insurance solutions for lawyers and professionals, small businesses and individuals.

Ritman & Associates president Jennifer Ritman said: “For over 30 years, our primary focus at Ritman has been to understand the unique business needs of our clients and to support them with a tailored suite of insurance and risk management solutions.

“By joining forces with USI Affinity, we will continue to put the needs of law firms and small businesses first by providing our clients expanded access to USI’s best-in-class resources, including solutions specifically tailored for attorneys.”

Ritman’s operations will be combined with USI’s programme business division USI Affinity. It will provide insurance, financial and risk management services to the members of affinity organisation.

USI Affinity senior vice-president and professional liability practice leader Mike Mooney said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer and the entire team from Ritman to USI Affinity. Together, we look forward to continuing to enhance our legal malpractice suite of products while expanding our presence in both new and existing territories.”

USI Affinity is engaged in marketing and administering insurance programmes for more than 440 organisations. This represents over 22 million association, union, and alumni members.

USI provides property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals.