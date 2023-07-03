Through this agreement, UBP will be able to make Securis’ worldwide capabilities available to institutional clients and third-party sellers all over Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Securis, a significant ILS manager with $3.3bn in assets under management and a London office, was founded in 2005.

ILS is a modern asset class that gives investors access to insurance risk premium by covering events that result from natural or human accidents.

With little correlation to more conventional asset classes, ILS gives investors predicted risk-adjusted returns.

ILS strategies often make investments in one or more insurance-linked securities, with catastrophe bonds being the most well-known type.

Nicolas Faller, Co-CEO asset management and head of institutional clients at UBP, commented on the new partnership: “At UBP we pride ourselves in providing our clients with the best possible expertise, products and services. In Securis, we have found the ideal partner in the ILS space, allowing us to enhance our offering beyond our existing capabilities and better meet our clients’ needs.

“Very few ILS managers have the resources and infrastructure required to deliver the breadth of high-quality investments that Securis offers.”

Vegard Nilsen, CEO of Securis, added: “We are pleased to be starting this mutually beneficial agreement with UBP. Securis has always stood out by offering investors access to the broad range of ILS investment opportunities, which we believe will add value for UBP’s clients.

“UBP’s entrepreneurial spirit and agility reflect our own, and we are convinced that, with its large fund distribution capabilities worldwide, we have found the right partner to help us expand outside of our core markets.”