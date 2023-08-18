The SmartBroker facility can be availed by BIBA members on a subscription basis, through the BIBA facilities website. Credit: Freedomz/Shutterstock.com.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA), in collaboration with customer life-cycle intelligence (CLI) platform FullCircl, has rolled out a facility, called ‘SmartBroker’, for its members.

The new facility has been introduced to provide comprehensive information and insights about the businesses across UK and Ireland to associated insurance brokers.

It has been designed to support brokers’ prospects with accuracy, for providing better underwriting submissions, increase client retention, deliver tailored outreach at scale and facilitate cost-effective cultivation of existing books of business.

BIBA technical services head Mike Hallam said: “We are delighted to launch this exciting new facility that promises to help our members tackle some of their biggest challenges.

“The SmartBroker platform is the culmination of close collaboration between BIBA and FullCircl, we believe it will deliver meaningful opportunities to drive growth across our member base.”

SmartBroker leverages FullCircl’s proprietary graph technology to deliver super-connected data and insight into companies and their officers.

According to BIBA, FullCircl’s Business Information Graph ingests and matches a wide range of data points from official and premium third-party sources, which can directly be integrated through API into Acturis and Salesforce, along with some other operational and workflow platforms.

SmartBroker facility by FullCircl can be availed by BIBA members on a subscription basis, at a discounted rate through the BIBA facilities website.

FullCircl insurance success director Ashleigh Gwilliam said: “Insights surfaced by processing vast amounts of information on UK companies and delivered through a simple web application, creates a powerful tool for brokers to have at their disposal.

“SmartBroker improves business performance, enables faster and more accurate decision making, and differentiated client experiences, delivering the same ROI, no matter the size of the business.”