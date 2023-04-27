Image: Bspoke Underwriting will be engaged in personal lines, while Bespoke Lifestyle will focus on the holiday park industry. Credit: Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

Personal lines specialist UK General Insurance and Precision Partnership Limited (PPL) have together being rebranded as the Bspoke Group.

Bspoke Group consists of Bspoke Lifestyle, Bspoke Underwriting, Bspoke Commercial, Provego, and One Commercial Specialty, reported Insurance Times.

Bspoke Underwriting was earlier known as UK General Insurance, Bspoke Lifestyle was earlier Binnacle Insurance Services, and Bspoke Commercial was previously called as One Commercial.

Bspoke Underwriting will be engaged in personal lines, while Bespoke Lifestyle will focus on the holiday park industry.

Bspoke Commercial will cater to commercial lines, and include SME, Bspoke Private Clients and Bspoke Sports and Leisure.

The present branding will be retained of Provigo, a freight and transport specialist, and One Commercial Specialty, an underwriter of professional indemnity.

These businesses put together will be led by group chief executive Tim Smyth and chairman Lord Marland

Smyth said: “We have been working hard since the acquisition to get the group in the best possible position for substantial and profitable growth.

“The group currently underwrites more than £100m gross written premium, with plans to grow both organically and through an acquisition strategy fully supported by our shareholders.”

In August last year, Montague and RCapital Partners bought UK General from Primary Group for an undisclosed sum, reported Insurance Age.