Tysers Live brings together multiple entertainment insurance offerings under one brand. Credit: DisobeyArt via Shutterstock.

Insurance broker Tysers has launched a new division that aims to cater to the needs of the global entertainment industry.

Called Tysers Live, the new unit will bring together music, theatre, live events, media and film, and advertising and commercials insurance offerings under a single brand.

Paul Chapman, who brings four decades of industry experience, will lead the new entertainment division.

Tysers said the launch of Tysers Live underscores parent company AUB Group’s commitment to reorganising specialised areas to bring talents and knowledge together into expert teams, besides consolidating its experience in the entertainment sector into one offering.

Australia’s AUB acquired Tysers in September 2022 in a £500m ($643.74m) deal.

As part of efforts to bolster Tysers’ position in the entertainment industry, the new unit will initiate a growth strategy that includes attracting and acquiring additional broking teams in key entertainment geographies.

Chapman said: “Tysers Live brings together under one umbrella a brilliantly talented team from key lines of business and reflects our deep commitment to delivering first-class, innovative, nimble wholesale and direct-to-client solutions. I am incredibly proud and excited to be leading Tysers Live and know we have a fantastic future ahead.”

Chapman’s senior management team will be made up of John Claffey, Brian Freeman, and Tim Thornhill from Tysers to aid in the development of Tysers Live.

AUB Group CEO and managing director Mike Emmett said: “Tysers Live will be a cutting-edge offering that will set the standard for brokers in the Entertainment sector.

“It highlights the AUB Group’s commitment to strengthening our position as a premier broker through both organic growth and acquisition.”