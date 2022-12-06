Insurtech Turtlefin partners with The Continental Group

Turtlefin will provide its SaaS platform modules to The Continental Group’s distribution teams. Credit: David Schwarzenberg from Pixabay.

Indian insurtech platform Turtlefin has formed a partnership with United Arab Emirates-based insurance intermediary The Continental Group , according to a press release posted on Zawya.

As part of the collaboration, The Continental Group ’s distribution teams will gain access to insights to personalise insurance for their clients using Turtlefin’s SaaS platform modules.

The Continental Group users will also have access to new insurers through Turtlefin’s platform.

The partnership is expected to increase insurer participation, giving customers more options to choose from to meet their insurance requirements.

In addition, through the automation of proposal journeys, management reporting, and dashboards, the solution will improve operational efficiency, the insurtech noted.

The Continental Group founder and managing director Ashok Sardana said: “We are delighted to partner with Turtlefin and are assured that Turtlefin’s unique and customised technology solutions would help redefine how the insurance segment in the UAE is served.

“This alliance will provide us with the technological edge to advance towards improved consumer engagement and experience.”

Turtlefin chief partnership distribution officer Amreesh Kher said: “The Continental Group is one of the leading financial intermediaries in the UAE.

“With Turtlefin’s seamless digital journey that we offer across multiple insurers, users at The Continental Group will save time on quotations and proposals, thus enhancing their sales efficiency.”

Last month, Turtlefin partnered with local lender Yes Bank to create an insurance platform, called EasyNsure, reported Gadgets Now.

Powered by Turtlefin’s API, the platform will onboard insurance partners to offer services such as the ability to compare and select insurance.