Tuman Global Solutions launches insurance products for education industry

US-based insurance firm Tuman Global Solutions has announced the launch of two new insurance offerings for the international education market.

The new offerings are Global Tuition Insurance and Global Educators Health Plan.

Global Tuition Insurance is a tuition coverage plan, which pays the school tuition fee for the students who have lost a parent, through their graduation.

The insurer also offers a group plan for all international schools operating outside the US including primary schools, secondary schools, colleges, and universities.

The second offering, Global Educators Health Plan, is a benefits plan for school employees, administrators, and their families.

The plan is customisable and technology-driven, which is said to simplify the enrolment process through a proprietary administration platform.

Customers of the Global Educators Health Plan also gain access to a transactional Mastercard, which can be used to pay providers outside the United States, irrespective of the network affiliation.

Tuman Global Solutions CEO commented Dan Tuman: “Having assisted the international school market for the past 20 years, I am thrilled to be able to offer these two unique insurance products through Tuman Global Solutions. Schools around the world will find these products have immense potential to be attractive components of their school’s marketing portfolio to both potential faculty and parents of prospective students.”

Dan Tuman and Daryl Trawick founded Tuman Global Solutions in 2021, which is part of the Trawick International group.