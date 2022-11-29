Toyota Insurance Spain taps Sapiens replace legacy core system

DianaSuite is specifically designed for the property and casualty market in Iberia. Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.

Toyota Insurance Management Spain (Toyota Seguros) has selected Sapiens DianaSuite platform to replace its legacy core system.

Under the agreement, Sapiens will deploy its solution at Toyota’s insurance division to handle the core of its insurance offering.

Designed specifically for the property and casualty market in Iberia, DianaSuite offers a complete view of the customer to bolster customer loyalty and engagement.

The digital element of the platform facilitates fluid communication with customers, including both the end users and, intermediaries and suppliers.

DianaSuite, which works with a modular system, can be incorporated into all components of the insurance company’s ecosystem. Its cloud technology also allows the platform to use on various devices at the same time.

According to the company, DianaSuite will help the insurer digitally transform its business by optimising production processes and core service management as well as adding analytical capabilities.

Furthermore, the platform is in line with all regulatory standards such as claims management agreements and integration with official bodies.

Toyota Insurance Management Spain CEO Marisa Sáenz Cobeño said: “We have entrusted Sapiens with the technological solutions that will help us consolidate our digitalisation strategy, whose primary goal is excellence in customer service, not only at the product level but also through the optimisation of all the processes that affect our customers’ day-to-day experience.

“We know, because of the scope of the project and our experience working together on it, that we have chosen the right partner.”