Toyota Auto Insurance could cover customer vehicles built by Toyota and other car makers. Credit: Matthew Sichkaruk on Unsplash.

Toyota Auto Insurance has expanded its presence in the US by launching its service in the states of Colorado, Georgia and Oregon.

In 2021, the service was rolled out in select markets to provide its clients with tailor-made coverage.

Customers in the newly launched states will get an instant upfront discount, said the firm.

Both existing and future clients of Toyota Auto Insurance can use various modes, including Toyota’s mobile app, call centre agents, participating Toyota dealerships and the company website, to purchase the company’s policy.

The insurance could cover customer vehicles built by Toyota and other car makers.

It is currently available in a number of states, including Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Toyota Insurance president Rob Spencer said: “We’re excited to continue our rollout of Toyota Auto Insurance, expanding our reach to even more customers.

“We look forward to offering our customers in Colorado, Georgia and Oregon exceptional value and top-tier service to enhance their Toyota ownership experience.”

Toggle Insurance Company, part of Farmers Insurance, currently serves as the underwriter for Toyota Auto Insurance customers in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, and Tennessee.

Toggle provides fully digital insurance offerings and helps customers and brand partners with “affordable and customisable” solutions as per their requirements.

In addition, Mid-Century Insurance Company, Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company and 21st Century Casualty Company are the underwriters of Toyota Auto Insurance in South Carolina, Texas and California, respectively.