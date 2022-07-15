Total Financial taps DigitalOwl to enhance underwriting process

Total Financial has turned to DigitalOwl to produce a Digital Underwriting Abstract in a bid to streamline its underwriting process.

DigitalOwl’s technology is designed to deliver a Digital Underwriting Abstract of a customer’s medical record in the form of an interactive document in hours versus days.

The solution is said to cut down extensive and lengthy medical records to a handful of pages. The company says this will allow underwriters to spend their time on risk selection, instead of scanning through pages of often redundant records.

Total Financial president and CEO Diana Greenberg said: “DigitalOwl’s Digital Underwriting Abstract provides an industry-leading and forward-thinking approach which complements our concierge underwriting services, providing the detail and high-quality analysis Total Financial strives to provide to our clients.

“The companies we represent, several of whom we lead every year, value our input and consult with us to keep them on the cutting edge of the brokerage world. Our access to powerful technology tools, unmatched underwriting, and access to industry experts is unparalleled in the brokerage community.”

DigitalOwl recently launched V3 to enhance customisation for Underwriting. This solution is designed to highlight preferred risk factors and offer a detailed analysis for all the data needed to underwrite key impairments.

DigitalOwl Life Insurance vice-president Jennifer Richards said: “Total Financial quickly embraced the DigitalOwl Digital Underwriting Abstract because they recognized how our product could streamline their review by providing a comprehensive yet concise view of significant medical conditions.

“This, in turn, only enhances Total Financial’s relationship with the agents they support and their partner carriers. It’s a win-win for everyone.”