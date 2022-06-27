Danish insurer Topdanmark taps Guidewire to improve customer experience

Denmark-based insurance firm Topdanmark has installed Guidewire solutions to reduce IT complications and provide streamlined services to its customers.

The installation is expected to allow Topdanmark to communicate efficiently with customers across various networks.

It will also enable the company to digitise its policy and billing practices as well as facilitate self-service activities.

Topdanmark has implemented the Guidewire solutions across its wind turbine, property and content lines of business in the agriculture department.

Concurrently, the insurer deployed a Salesforce platform and integrated it with Guidewire.

Further, Topdanmark plans to adopt Guidewire solutions across its private and commercial divisions.

Topdanmark Agriculture and Commercial division head Monica Diaz said: “It has been vital for us to get the cornerstone right from the beginning by creating basic Danish insurance processes, integrations, and customer communication.

“With the cornerstone in place, we now shift our focus to develop additional products for our agriculture and private customers. We have had very few issues with the platform as we continue to roll out additional functionality at a high pace.

“Early internal feedback is that the platform is intuitive and easy to use; with about 150 users currently expected to increase to around 500 to 600.”

Guidewire platform is used by P&C insurers to improve engagement and fuel growth. More than 450 insurers use the platform.