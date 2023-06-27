The restructuring is part of the company’s efforts to simplify its operations. Credit: Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock.

Tokio Marine HCC International (TMHCCI) is restructuring its IT and operations teams as part of the company’s growth strategy.

The news comes as TMHCCI, a part of Japan-based Tokio Marine Group, strives to simplify its operations and elevate the IT and operations teams within the company.

As part of the overhaul, TMHCCI is promoting chief information officer Des Burke to the position of group chief operations officer.

Des joined TMHCCI from Lloyd’s in 2021 and has more than 25 years of experience in operations and technology roles at major corporations across a range of industries.

In the elevated role, Des will be in charge of several areas, including architecture, technology, data, procurement, business transformation, claims, and underwriting operations.

He will also join the TMHCCI board and report to chairman and CEO Barry Cook.

The company’s head of technology shared services Nicki Tang will fill in the role of chief information officer.

Additionally, David Fletcher has been promoted to the role of chief analytics and innovation officer and head of procurement Nick Scully will take on new responsibility for workplace management and travel.

Commenting on the reshuffle, Cook said: “With this restructure, we now have all the key levers to support our continued growth in place, under one structure and one leader.

“We have long recognised that technology and data are key to our future growth and this approach moves our IT, data and operations into a far more strategic position than they had been previously.”

It was previously reported that Tokio Marine has roped in investment banks to sell life insurance operations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.