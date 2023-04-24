Image: CBI claims to represent 190,000 businesses. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

Three major insurance firms have quit the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) after emergence of a new media report about another allegation of rape at the trade body, reported Reuters.

The insurance firms that quit the CBI late last week are Aviva, Phoenix Group and Zurich Insurance Group.

CBI claims to represent 190,000 businesses.

With new allegations, several firms are breaking their ties with the trade association.

Since March, the CBI has been facing allegations of misconduct at workplace that led to the dismissal of its director-general Tony Danker who was facing staff complaints not related to the rape allegations.

The Guardian newspaper reported new rape allegations by a second woman by her two CBI colleagues, after another rape allegation was levelled in 2019.

In statement, CBI said: “We want to properly understand from our colleagues, members, experts and stakeholders how they envisage our future role and purpose. As a result, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend all policy and membership activity until an Extraordinary General Meeting in June.”

It further added: “At the EGM we will put forward proposals for a refocused CBI to our membership for them to decide on the future role and purpose of the organisation. This work and the cultural reform will be the entire and urgent focus of the organisation over the coming weeks.”

London-based Aviva is a general insurer and a life and pensions provider; Phoenix Group is a London-based provider of insurance services; and Zurich Insurance Group provides general and life insurance to people and small businesses in more than 200 countries and territories.