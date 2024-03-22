German insurance group Talanx has logged a group net income of €1.58bn ($1.71bn) in 2023, a 123% surge from €706m in 2022.
This growth was attributed to contributions from all divisions, particularly primary insurance, which accounted for 46% of the group’s net income.
Talanx, which operates brands such as HDI Global and Hannover Re, recorded a 9% increase in insurance revenue, totalling €43.23bn for the financial year.
The company highlighted that large losses remained within budget and inflation-related price adjustments contributed to a strong insurance service result for the year.
The industrial lines division reported a 10% increase in insurance revenue, reaching €9.1bn.
This division’s growth was primarily driven by the property and liability business, which achieved a insurance service result of €770m, benefitting from higher interest rates, a low level of frequency losses and minimal large losses.
In the retail international division, insurance revenue surged by 33% year-on-year to €7.1bn, with significant contributions from the property and casualty (P&C) insurance and life insurance segments.
New additions to the division, including companies in Brazil and Türkiye, contributed €642m in insurance revenue, with two-thirds of the growth being organic.
The European retail insurance market saw revenues climb to €4.4bn, driven by inflation-related premium increases in Türkiye and growth in motor vehicle and homeowners insurance in Poland.
Latin American retail operations recorded a 44% boost in insurance revenue to €2.7bn.
The Germany retail division also experienced growth, with insurance revenues rising to €3.6bn, led by the P&C insurance segment.
Overall reinsurance segment revenue increased to €24.5bn from €24bn.
Group-wide, man-made large losses amounted to €557m, while natural disaster losses totalled €1.61bn.
The largest single loss was a summer storm in Italy, impacting the large loss budget by €354m.
The company has proposed a raise in the dividend per share by €0.35 to €2.35.
It is also optimistic about 2024, forecasting a net income of more than €1.7bn.
Talanx board of management chairman Torsten Leue said: “We are growing sustainably and profitably in the interests of our business partners, customers, shareholders and employees. We generated record group net income while also enhancing our resilience despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. This demonstrates the high quality of our earnings and makes us optimistic for the coming years.”