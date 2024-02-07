Swiss Re-backed digital insurer iptiQ and European camper-sharing platform Goboony have partnered to launch a new digital insurance product.
Designed to serve motor home owners, the new offering will initially be available in the Netherlands.
Goboony, established in 2015, operates in the motor home rental market, providing an online platform for owners to rent out their vehicles.
With more than 30,000 motor homes listed, it is said to be the largest platform of its type in Europe, operating in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK.
The insurance product was developed in response to direct customer feedback and a focused survey within the Goboony community.
It aims to meet the unique insurance needs of motor home owners, such as roadside assistance and inventory coverage.
The new insurance solution, powered by iptiQ’s expertise in risk and technology, aims to simplify and economise camper insurance.
Following its launch in the Netherlands, plans are in place to scale the offering to other European markets.
iptiQ EMEA regional market executive Andreas Schertzinger said: “We are delighted to partner with Goboony in this dynamic market segment.
“Goboony’s direct access to first-hand insights from its active community helps us translate their feedback into product features that are tailored to the needs of campers. This is a great example of how our B2B2C [business-to-business-to-consumer] model works in real life.”
Goboony CEO Mark de Vos said: “Proper insurance coverage means peace of mind, and we are very pleased that we can now offer this innovative product that meets motor home owners’ requirements.
“Thanks to iptiQ’s expertise in seamlessly embedding its digital insurance solutions into online platforms, we are able to provide a state-of-the-art customer experience.”
In July 2023, iptiQ collaborated with Clark UK to introduce a life insurance product for individuals aged 50–80 years.