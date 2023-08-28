The app facilitates the delivery of on-demand support for customers, aiding them to navigate through evidence-based mental health resources. Credit: Evgeniy Sarafanov / Shutterstock.com.

Swiss Re Reinsurance Solutions has forged a partnership with digital platform Wysa to introduce an AI-based insurance-specific mental health app for assessing the risk score of individuals.

Dubbed Wysa Assure, the app merges risk capabilities and the scoring system of Swiss Re and the AI-steered mental health solutions of Wysa to meet the requirements of insurers and their clients.

Wysa Assure’s AI chatbot in the app leverages cognitive behavioural therapy principles.

This tool facilitates the delivery of on-demand support to customers, aiding them to navigate through evidence-based mental health resources opted based on their requirements.

The app focuses on customer anonymity to deal with data protection issues and smoothly merges self-management modules and support networks of insurers.

This strategy is aimed at nurturing proactive mental well-being management and urges to seek early support and alleviate deterioration of symptoms, thereby supporting claims savings for insurers.

With the integration of the risk-based scoring system of Swiss Re, app users can check their mental health while insurers benefit from a unified reporting suite fortified with data to augment portfolio management.

The new partnership would also facilitate in establishing of such product collaborations with insurers in other markets.

Swiss Re Reinsurance Solutions life & health solutions head Carl Christensen said: “The app we co-developed with Wysa is designed to meet the needs of insurers and their customers, reflecting our commitment to customer-centric solutions that improve the adoption of insurance whilst improving the quality of people’s lives.

“We look forward to bringing this health and wellness solutions to other markets soon.”

Australian life insurer MLC Life Insurance has adopted Wysa Assure with the app now offered to its current and new retail customers through the Vivo programme.

Swiss Re recently partnered with composite insurer Income Insurance to unveil a cancer insurance product in Singapore.