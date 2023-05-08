Victor Kuk will become the CEO of Swiss Re Asia, replacing Paul Murray. Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay

Swiss Re Asia (SRAL) has named Deanna Ong as the new chairperson of the board of directors, with effect retroactively from 1 May 2023.

Ong succeeds Lim Siong Guan, who will retire at the end of his term after chairing the board since 2018.

Elected to the insurer’s board of directors in 2020, Ong is also part of the audit and compensation committees.

She joined Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC in 1994.

Ong has been working as GIC’s chief people officer and is part of its group executive committee since 2017 and managing director since 2008.

Besides, Victor Kuk will become the CEO of Swiss Re Asia, replacing Paul Murray.

Murray was named as the CEO of life and health reinsurance last month.

Prior to his stint at Swiss Re, Kuk worked at QBE Insurance Group.

He also worked at AXA for over 12 years in many senior roles such as chief business development officer and regional CEO.

Kuk will assume the new position in addition to his existing responsibility of head of property and casualty reinsurance for SID, which covers Southeast Asia, India, Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, head of life and health reinsurance for Asia-Pacific Daisy Ning will take on Kuk’s position as the CEO of SRAL Hong Kong Branch.

Ning’s career also includes stints at RGA Reinsurance, Watson Wyatt Insurance Consulting as well as Sun Life.

Kuk and Ning will take on their new roles from 1 July 2023.