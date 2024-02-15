Insurtech company Sure has unveiled Anywhere, a platform aimed at modernising the process through which insurance programmes are launched.
Anywhere seeks to free the industry from the constraints of traditional RSOs and outdated insurance product filings, which Sure claims do not meet the modern needs of carriers, managing general agents (MGAs) and brands.
The platform offers a suite of insurance programmes tailored for carriers, MGAs and global brands, featuring customisable, market-ready products.
Anywhere is powered by Sure’s SaaS technology and APIs, aimed at facilitating a swift launch of new insurance programmes.
Sure’s Anywhere aims to solve the challenges associated with rating-as-a-service, such as constant maintenance, complex documentation, and the high costs and time delays often associated with system integrators.
Pre-configured products, forms, endorsements, rates, rules and actuarial services for compliance and filings are part of the turnkey solution that Anywhere provides.
In addition to simplifying the launch process, Anywhere incorporates generative artificial intelligence to enhance insurance experiences for consumers.
Sure co-founder and CEO Wayne Slavin said: “For too long, legacy rate service organisations have had a stranglehold on the insurance industry. They have controlled the plumbing and pricing, creating challenging and unnecessary barriers to launch modern insurance programmes.
“Anywhere is reinventing how insurance programmes are built and launched in the digital age. We are solving the fundamental challenges in the insurance industry with a new turnkey, technology-driven approach that dramatically reduces time to market, minimises launch and operating costs, and revolutionises the customer experience.”
Founded in 2015, Sure secured $100m in a Series C funding round in October 2021.
The funding round was led by Declaration Partners and Kinnevik, with contributions from WndrCo, FTAC Ventures, Expanding Capital, WR Berkley Corporation and Menlo Ventures.