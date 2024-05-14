SunCar’s platform combines big data and AI technologies to create a “dynamic” insurance ecosystem. Credit: Poca Wander Stock/Shutterstock.

Auto e-insurance service provider SunCar Technology Group has announced an expanded partnership with Beijing Houji Insurance Brokerage, an affiliate of China’s Xiaomi Group.

This collaboration will leverage SunCar’s intelligent insurance service platform, aiming to provide insurance services in 14 cities across the country.

The platform, which is powered by cloud architecture, combines big data and AI technologies to create a “dynamic” insurance ecosystem.

It aims to improve the connections between insurance providers and the capabilities of intermediaries and agents.

This enhanced partnership is expected to enable Xiaomi to offer its customers comprehensive digital and intelligent insurance solutions through software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service cloud services.

Targeted at Xiaomi’s mobile car owners, the services promise a streamlined and user-friendly insurance experience.

The collaboration will cover key cities including Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, among others.

SunCar CEO and chairman Ye Zaichang said: “We are thrilled to further enhance our collaboration with Xiaomi Group and Beijing Houji. This collaboration further extends our reach into 14 cities and deepens our commitment to revolutionising the auto insurance landscape.

“Our goal is to empower car owners with smarter, more intuitive services, enhancing their experience in ways previously unimaginable. The partnership exemplifies our leading position in digitalised automotive services and e-insurance in China. It is a testament to our proven capabilities and strategic vision in harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as AI and big data.”

In other recent mainland China insurance industry news, Cheche Group widened its alliance with Sinopec Easy Joy Sales to provide embedded auto insurance services across more than 5,000 of Sinopec’s gas stations nationwide.