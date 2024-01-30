Captive manager SRS has agreed to buy Ardonagh Group-owned Robus Group for an undisclosed amount.
Robus, a captive and insurance management group, has operations in Guernsey and Gibraltar.
It offers a suite of professional management offerings to various entities within the insurance sector.
The deal, which is awaiting regulatory approval, is aimed at reinforcing SRS’ position as one of the leading captive management companies in Europe.
It marks a significant step for SRS Europe as the company continues to expand into new territories.
SRS serves a diverse clientele, ranging from single parent captives to complex commercial insurers and reinsurers.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The company’s global footprint extends to Barbados, Bermuda, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Latin America, South Africa and the US.
SRS Europe CEO Peter Child said: “Robus coming over to SRS makes great sense because we share so much in our philosophies that pertain to our clients and the industry as a whole.
“I am thrilled to welcome Steve Quinn and his Robus colleagues to our team and am confident that this relationship will give us an even stronger platform from which to deliver our best-in-class insurance management services.”
The integration of Robus Group’s expertise is said to bolster SRS’ offerings, providing clients with enhanced risk management strategies.
Robus Group executive chairman Steve Quinn said: “Joining a business that is renowned for its specialist insurance management solutions is the natural next step in the development of our business.
“Robus has been on a remarkable journey over the past few years with Ardonagh, which will remain an important trading partner.”