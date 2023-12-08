The transaction marks SRG’s 19th acquisition so far and the sixth in 2023. Credit: ra2 studio/Shutterstock.com.

SRG has agreed to acquire UK-based insurance intermediary CBC, a subsidiary of Paladin Holdings.

The deal builds on the specialist private equity investor BP Marsh and Partners’ decision to sell its majority 43.8% stake in Paladin to SRG.

BP Marsh initially acquired a 35% shareholding in Paladin in 2017 in a management buyout.

Since then, Paladin’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) have continued to increase from a loss of £50,000 ($62,935) in 2016, BP Marsh noted.

For fiscal year 2023 (FY23), BP Marsh has projected Paladin’s EBITDA to be £10m.

Subject to certain necessary regulatory approvals, the latest transaction has a net cost of £41.8m along with a repayment of its £5.9m loans to Paladin.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

BP Marsh will also receive its proportion of any net working capital adjustment, which the companies are planning to finalise within the next three months of the deal’s completion.

It will then receive deferred consideration of approximately £17.8m in cash.

This amount will depend on the 20% EBITDA growth, if Paladin outperforms its growth targets, compared with Paladin’s current EBITDA in FY24 and FY25. Thus, the amount will be payable in 2025 and 2026.

The latest transaction marks SRG’s 19th acquisition and the sixth in 2023. It is expected to enhance SRG’s existing portfolio in the UK, Ireland and globally.

SRG said that the transaction will not impact the current CBC team.

All 100 employees working at CBC will continue to work from the company’s headquarters in London, under the supervision of CBC chairman Andrew Wallas and CEO Robert Cottingham.

CBC, which specialises in Professional Lines insurance, will also be able to retain its brand.

Wallas said: “It was incredibly important that we chose a future home for CBC with care, to find a partner aligned with our values.

“When we first started speaking to SRG we were not considering selling CBC; however, we quickly realised the synergy between the two businesses.”

“CBC is a fantastic business, and its culture and specialisms perfectly align with us at SRG,” SRG Group CEO Warren Downey said.