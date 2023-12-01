Singapore-based insurance company Singlife has selected software vendor Qlik to accelerate its digital transformation.
Through this partnership, Singlife hopes to enhance its digital agility and analytics capabilities to provide value-driven digital financial services and better customer service.
Under the alliance, Qlik’s cloud data integration and visualisation solutions will be leveraged to provide customer insights such as claim processes and service inquiries.
According to Singlife, these insights enable its staff to make informed decisions, minimise conflict and improve the customer experience for more than a million customers in Singapore and South East Asia.
The insurer is shifting its business analytics infrastructure to the cloud in 2024 as part of its cloud-first strategy.
Qlik Cloud offers Singlife artificial intelligence-driven data integration and analytics solutions, which can be scaled to support claims resolution and the delivery of new services, the insurer said.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Singlife has also developed more than 300 business intelligence (BI) applications, including internal and customer-facing apps, using various internal data sources.
These apps use Qlik Sense to address analytics problems.
Singlife also leverages Qlik’s Singapore cloud region to store and distribute data for analytics locally and at scale, as well as Qlik Application Automation to automate reporting tasks.
Singlife group head of products, propositions and transformation Richard Vargo said: “Data is crucial for making informed decisions, and Qlik is helping Singlife make better decisions faster to improve our customer care while driving costs down.
“Running data analytics using Qlik and the cloud provides us with new customer insights faster and the cost efficiency we need, which is essential for an agile business like ours.”
Qlik Asia-Pacific and Japan senior vice-president Geoff Thomas said: “The insurance industry in Singapore is rapidly evolving to better serve customers on digital channels, and Singlife is leading the way using cloud technologies to deliver innovative new services.
“Singlife is setting an inspiring example in Singapore’s insurance and financial services industry, demonstrating how cloud technology can revolutionise customer service, reduce costs and fuel innovation.”