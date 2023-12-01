The insurer is shifting its business analytics infrastructure to the cloud in 2024 as part of its cloud-first strategy. Credit: everything possible/Shutterstock.

Singapore-based insurance company Singlife has selected software vendor Qlik to accelerate its digital transformation.

Through this partnership, Singlife hopes to enhance its digital agility and analytics capabilities to provide value-driven digital financial services and better customer service.

Under the alliance, Qlik’s cloud data integration and visualisation solutions will be leveraged to provide customer insights such as claim processes and service inquiries.

According to Singlife, these insights enable its staff to make informed decisions, minimise conflict and improve the customer experience for more than a million customers in Singapore and South East Asia.

The insurer is shifting its business analytics infrastructure to the cloud in 2024 as part of its cloud-first strategy.

Qlik Cloud offers Singlife artificial intelligence-driven data integration and analytics solutions, which can be scaled to support claims resolution and the delivery of new services, the insurer said.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Singlife has also developed more than 300 business intelligence (BI) applications, including internal and customer-facing apps, using various internal data sources.

These apps use Qlik Sense to address analytics problems.

Singlife also leverages Qlik’s Singapore cloud region to store and distribute data for analytics locally and at scale, as well as Qlik Application Automation to automate reporting tasks.

Singlife group head of products, propositions and transformation Richard Vargo said: “Data is crucial for making informed decisions, and Qlik is helping Singlife make better decisions faster to improve our customer care while driving costs down.

“Running data analytics using Qlik and the cloud provides us with new customer insights faster and the cost efficiency we need, which is essential for an agile business like ours.”

Qlik Asia-Pacific and Japan senior vice-president Geoff Thomas said: “The insurance industry in Singapore is rapidly evolving to better serve customers on digital channels, and Singlife is leading the way using cloud technologies to deliver innovative new services.

“Singlife is setting an inspiring example in Singapore’s insurance and financial services industry, demonstrating how cloud technology can revolutionise customer service, reduce costs and fuel innovation.”