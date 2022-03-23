Sensa and Sedgwick partner on auto insurance offering

US-based insurance firm Sensa has selected Sedgwick to serve as the third-party administrator for its auto insurance offering.

The partnership is aimed at streamlining the claims process by giving Sedgwick’s claims and loss management offering access to the accident data provided by Sensa.

Sensa’s auto insurance offering, which will be rolled across the US, comes with a proprietary sensor.

The sensor is said to automatically detect the accident and analyse damages and injuries and relay pre-filled customer information for claims processing.

Sensa claims to offer 24/7 personalised help in real-time through its support team, along with lifesaving support when needed at the scene of an accident.

Sensa CEO and co-founder Itay Bengad said: “This partnership is based on a joint mission to put people first. It is a privilege to work with such an experienced company as Sedgwick, a leader in the industry with expertise supporting and processing countless claims efficiently, to ensure our policyholders are truly supported in their time of need.”

Sedgwick senior vice president of operations Chris Mayo said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to support Sensa and their policyholders with claims administration services, a nationwide network of appraisers and vehicle repair shops, as well as roadside assistance services.

“Combining Sedgwick’s auto claims expertise with Sensa’s smart sensor technology ensures we take good care of people in their time of need.”

Texas-based Sensa counts Bessemer Venture Partners, Target Global, Volvo, Hyundai Motors, and Nationwide as its backers.