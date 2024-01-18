The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), a federation of eight regional not-for-profit automobile associations in the country, has entered a strategic partnership with insurance company Securian Canada.
Through the alliance, CAA has launched a range of insurance offerings for more than seven million of its members.
Starting on 1 January 2024, CAA members have gained access to a suite of life and health and dental insurance products.
These offerings come with the added benefit of preferred pricing and are accessible through a digital platform, stated the insurance provider.
Securian Canada also said that the collaboration forms part of its efforts to cater to the association and affinity market by offering new insurance and protection solutions.
Securian Canada CEO Nigel Branker said: “We are proud to be partnering with a trusted household brand like CAA to deliver innovative insurance solutions that aim to enhance the financial security of their members across Canada.
“This partnership gives us the opportunity to serve more Canadians and their families with meaningful financial protection via a digitally focused model that removes barriers in the purchasing journey. We believe this collaboration will make it easier than ever for CAA members to access insurance products that fit their lives.”
CAA National president and CEO Tim Shearman said: “We are incredibly excited to work alongside Securian Canada to expand CAA’s life and health and dental insurance portfolio.
“Our organisations share values and an unwavering commitment to providing solutions rooted in genuine care for our members. Together, we are poised to deliver new market-leading products and exceptional member services, staying true to our commitment to continually seek new ways to increase membership value.”
In early 2023, Canadian Premier Life Insurance Company and Canadian Premier General Insurance Company (Canadian Premier) finalised the purchase of Sun Life’s association, affinity and group creditor business.
Upon completion of the deal, Canadian Premier rebranded to Securian Canada.