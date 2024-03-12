French reinsurer SCOR has unveiled a restructuring plan for its P&C and L&H segments to streamline operations.
Taking effect from 1 April 2024, this reorganisation is designed to simplify structures within the P&C and L&H divisions, aiming to provide direct access and faster decision-making for clients.
The newly evolved P&C reinsurance structure will now comprise five Reinsurance Regions, the Reinsurance Specialty Lines and the Global Clients teams, which will report directly to SCOR P&C CEO Jean-Paul Conoscente.
The five reinsurance regions will be spearheaded by industry professionals.
Maria Brohmi will lead P&C Western Europe & Middle East and Africa while P&C North, Central & Eastern Europe will be led by Charles Bartlett.
The company’s P&C North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific will be spearheaded by Nicolas Berg, Fabio Pinho and Mukul Kishore, respectively.
Eric Jenck retains his role as Reinsurance Specialty Lines head, while Guillaume Ominetti will step into the role of Global Clients head. Daniel Duesterhaus will become P&C Underwriting Solutions head.
The L&H segment will also see leadership appointments across five key regions.
Redmond Murphy will spearhead L&H UK & Ireland, Canada and South Africa and will also serve as the deputy CEO L&H.
Pilar Santamaria Cases will lead L&H Continental Europe & Latin America.
JC Brueckner, Chloe Wang, and Dion Russell, will respectively head L&H US, L&H Fast Growth Markets APAC and L&H Mature Markets APAC.
In alignment with the Forward 2026 strategic plan’s emphasis on L&H Global product lines, Bruno Latourrette is named as Financial Solutions head and Matthew Collins will be the Global Longevity head of the company.
In September last year, SCOR announced the New Energy Practice within its speciality insurance business to accelerate energy transition.