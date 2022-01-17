Saudi Arabian insurer Walaa taps eBaoTech for digital transformation

Saudi Arabia’s Walaa Cooperative Insurance Company (Walaa) has selected eBaoTech’s digital insurance solution to enhance its capabilities.

The insurer has selected eBaoTech’s DigitalCore to manage commercial and consumer business lines.

Walaa has already launched the first batch of offerings on DigitalCore platform.

According to eBaoTech, Walaa selected DigitalCore for its microservices-based architecture and API capabilities. Furthermore, it facilitates new product launches.

The new platform also offers role-based authority and UI display, automates underwriting rule check and configuration.

Additionally, DigitalCore provides built-in interoperability across internal modules and external ecosystems using cloud-native technology.

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Company CEO Johnson Varughese said: “As part of our overall digital transformation, we are excited to select eBaoTech’s DigitalCore as our next-generation policy administration platform.

“We are confident that the new platform will bring technology advantages for us to operate much more efficiently, react much faster to market needs with the robust Product Factory, and become more open, innovative and flexible when engage with external ecosystem stakeholders with the decoupled system architecture.”

eBaoTech EMEA VP and general manager Tomek Bugajski said: “The new platform will provide Walaa with strong technology advantages to keep a leading position in the mobile age. We are committed to being a long-term technology partner for Walaa to support their growth and success.”