Sapiens launches new business to bolster presence in Iberian market

Sapiens International, which develops software solutions for the insurance industry, has launched a new business to expand its presence in the Iberian Peninsula.

The newly launched business, dubbed Sapiens Iberia, will provide an enhanced portfolio of offerings across Spain and Portugal.

Sapiens Iberia will take a cloud-first approach and will seek to offer pre-integrated, low-code solutions to fuel digital transformation of the customers.

Sapiens Life & Pension and IPELS Divisions president Tal Sharon said: “The launch of Sapiens Iberia sees us widen our global footprint and enables us to offer the core Sapiens expertise and suite of products across Spain and Portugal.

“We are committed to focusing our efforts on providing the highest quality products and services to our customers and in addition to adding talent, we will continue investing in our insurance solutions to maintain our technological edge.”

The launch of Sapiens Iberia comes after Sapiens bought Spanish insurance vendor Cálculo in 2019. The deal enabled the company to foray into the Iberian market as well as expand customer base.

Sapiens Iberia’s Diogo Moraes Sunyer said: “The launch of Sapiens Iberia will offer the Iberian market access to Sapiens’ innovative technology, global knowledge and extensive resources.

“We’re excited for the future and are looking forward to creating new opportunities for employees, customers and prospects.

“Our solutions will enable the insurance industry in Iberia to become more integrated, agile and adaptive.”

Sapiens currently caters to property and casualty insurers as well as those operating in workers compensation and life markets, among others.

In April this year, Sapiens teamed up with Mindtree to digitise insurance firms.